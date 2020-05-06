All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:45 PM

3705 E NORTH BAY STREET

3705 East North Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3705 East North Bay Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful home in Tampa has been renovated and ready to be rented for $1,275/per month!! This property is 969 sqft with 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath and has new paint, laminate and tile flooring throughout with new bathroom tile making it a clean, move in ready home. The kitchen offers updated cabinets, appliances and large pantry for storage, you don't want to miss out on this property it won't last long! Requirements include, good rental history, first months rent & Security deposit to move in. No prior evictions allowed and income must be total of all applicants 3x the rent.

This property is not approved for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET have any available units?
3705 E NORTH BAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3705 E NORTH BAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET offer parking?
No, 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET have a pool?
No, 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 E NORTH BAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

