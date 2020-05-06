3705 E NORTH BAY STREET

Amenities

Beautiful home in Tampa has been renovated and ready to be rented for $1,275/per month!! This property is 969 sqft with 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath and has new paint, laminate and tile flooring throughout with new bathroom tile making it a clean, move in ready home. The kitchen offers updated cabinets, appliances and large pantry for storage, you don't want to miss out on this property it won't last long! Requirements include, good rental history, first months rent & Security deposit to move in. No prior evictions allowed and income must be total of all applicants 3x the rent.



This property is not approved for section 8.