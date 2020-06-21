3702 W CASS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please contact Gigi Garrett 813-334-2620 to see this home. AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW WITH OCCUPANCY ON 7/02/20. STUNNING 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse nestled in quaint South Tampa neighborhood. This 1568 sq ft townhouse was built in 2005 and features a 2 car garage, cozy front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors, tile & carpet throughout, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, spacious updated kitchen with lots of counter & pantry space, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances , huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet, spacious master bath with double sinks, and tons of upgrades! Includes upstairs laundry with full size washer/dryer. Centrally located near Kennedy Blvd. & Dale Mabry Hwy in the desirable Plant High School District and just minutes from University of Tampa, Soho district, cross-town, I75, Great restaurants & entertainment, International & Westshore Plaza, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Airforce Base, & much more. Small pets with owner approval. This South Tampa Gem won't last long!! Please wear a mask during your showing. There is a one time $75 tenant processing fee after approval.