All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3702 W CASS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3702 W CASS STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:55 PM

3702 W CASS STREET

3702 West Cass Street · (813) 293-3603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3702 West Cass Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Oakford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Please contact Gigi Garrett 813-334-2620 to see this home. AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW WITH OCCUPANCY ON 7/02/20. STUNNING 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse nestled in quaint South Tampa neighborhood. This 1568 sq ft townhouse was built in 2005 and features a 2 car garage, cozy front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors, tile & carpet throughout, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, spacious updated kitchen with lots of counter & pantry space, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances , huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet, spacious master bath with double sinks, and tons of upgrades! Includes upstairs laundry with full size washer/dryer. Centrally located near Kennedy Blvd. & Dale Mabry Hwy in the desirable Plant High School District and just minutes from University of Tampa, Soho district, cross-town, I75, Great restaurants & entertainment, International & Westshore Plaza, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Airforce Base, & much more. Small pets with owner approval. This South Tampa Gem won't last long!! Please wear a mask during your showing. There is a one time $75 tenant processing fee after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 W CASS STREET have any available units?
3702 W CASS STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 W CASS STREET have?
Some of 3702 W CASS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 W CASS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3702 W CASS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 W CASS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3702 W CASS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3702 W CASS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3702 W CASS STREET does offer parking.
Does 3702 W CASS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3702 W CASS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 W CASS STREET have a pool?
No, 3702 W CASS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3702 W CASS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3702 W CASS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 W CASS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 W CASS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3702 W CASS STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity