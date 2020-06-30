All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

3618 Machado Unit B

3618 Machado Street · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Machado Street, Tampa, FL 33605
College Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Tampa home - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home has beautiful updates throughout .This unique home offers brand new tile, vinyl flooring, spectacular new kitchen with brand new granite countertops. This home features exceptional amenities, along with designer ceiling fans and a fully fenced in backyard for you kids or pups to run around and play with a peace of mind. Come see this gem before its gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals

(RLNE5616222)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Machado Unit B have any available units?
3618 Machado Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 Machado Unit B have?
Some of 3618 Machado Unit B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Machado Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Machado Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Machado Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Machado Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Machado Unit B offer parking?
No, 3618 Machado Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Machado Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Machado Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Machado Unit B have a pool?
No, 3618 Machado Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Machado Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3618 Machado Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Machado Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Machado Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

