3618 Machado Unit B

Amenities
2/1 Tampa home - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home has beautiful updates throughout .This unique home offers brand new tile, vinyl flooring, spectacular new kitchen with brand new granite countertops. This home features exceptional amenities, along with designer ceiling fans and a fully fenced in backyard for you kids or pups to run around and play with a peace of mind. Come see this gem before its gone!
HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319
WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required
APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!
WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.
WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable
WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals
(RLNE5616222)