Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3614 E North St

3614 East North Street · No Longer Available
Location

3614 East North Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Woodland Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tampa home for rent - Property Id: 143897

A 3 bedroom 1 bath 1000 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. this lot is lined with huge oak trees. this property is located woodland terrace and is in a great location right off of 30th st. this property also has w/d hook up. As you walk in to the home you are invited by a large living room that enters into the kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious and is being remodeled with new flooring, new cabinets, ect. This property is located in Tampa in a very quiet neighborhood

Call me at 7273006744 if you have any questions

3614 E North St, Tampa, FL 33610
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143897p
Property Id 143897

(RLNE5067760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 E North St have any available units?
3614 E North St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 E North St have?
Some of 3614 E North St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 E North St currently offering any rent specials?
3614 E North St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 E North St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 E North St is pet friendly.
Does 3614 E North St offer parking?
No, 3614 E North St does not offer parking.
Does 3614 E North St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 E North St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 E North St have a pool?
No, 3614 E North St does not have a pool.
Does 3614 E North St have accessible units?
No, 3614 E North St does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 E North St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 E North St does not have units with dishwashers.
