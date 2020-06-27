Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

tampa home for rent - Property Id: 143897



A 3 bedroom 1 bath 1000 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. this lot is lined with huge oak trees. this property is located woodland terrace and is in a great location right off of 30th st. this property also has w/d hook up. As you walk in to the home you are invited by a large living room that enters into the kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious and is being remodeled with new flooring, new cabinets, ect. This property is located in Tampa in a very quiet neighborhood



Call me at 7273006744 if you have any questions



3614 E North St, Tampa, FL 33610

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143897p

Property Id 143897



(RLNE5067760)