3611 E Frierson Ave.
3611 E Frierson Ave.

3611 East Frierson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3611 East Frierson Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
PRICE CUT!!! LARGE TWO-BATH HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA - PRICE CUT!!! LARGE TWO-BATH HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA
3611 E FRIERSON AVENUE
TAMPA, FL 33610
Rent: $895/month
4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Nice large yard and 4 big bedrooms for your entire family. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $995, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4008607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 E Frierson Ave. have any available units?
3611 E Frierson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3611 E Frierson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3611 E Frierson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 E Frierson Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 E Frierson Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3611 E Frierson Ave. offer parking?
No, 3611 E Frierson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3611 E Frierson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 E Frierson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 E Frierson Ave. have a pool?
No, 3611 E Frierson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3611 E Frierson Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 3611 E Frierson Ave. has accessible units.
Does 3611 E Frierson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 E Frierson Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 E Frierson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 E Frierson Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
