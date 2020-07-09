All apartments in Tampa
3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE

3610 Oklahoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Oklahoma Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don’t miss this opportunity to make this home yours

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE have any available units?
3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE have?
Some of 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

