3610 Oklahoma Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611 Sun Bay South
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don’t miss this opportunity to make this home yours
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE have any available units?
3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE have?
Some of 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3610 W OKLAHOMA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.