3607 West North B Street

3607 West North B Street · (813) 389-3246
Location

3607 West North B Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Oakford Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1860 · Avail. now

$1,860

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House In The Plant High School District - Property Id: 216572

The House is located in a Great School District to include Mitchell, Wilson and Plant High School all among the tops schools in Hillsborough County School District School Bus Stop Just Up The Block The house is located at 3607 West North B Street along the Kennedy and Dale Mabry Area of Tampa within walking distance to all Restaurants and Shopping Malls, Barnes And Noble, Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Wines And Spirits etc... The House has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath it is located in a Safe Neighborhood Centrally located near everything just minutes to Raymond James (GO BUCS), New York Yankee Training Facilities, All Hospitals, West Shore & International Malls, HCC, UT Colleges, Beaches, Parks and Tampa International Airport.

I can be contacted at 813 389 3246 text me
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216572
Property Id 216572

(RLNE5610115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 West North B Street have any available units?
3607 West North B Street has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3607 West North B Street currently offering any rent specials?
3607 West North B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 West North B Street pet-friendly?
No, 3607 West North B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3607 West North B Street offer parking?
No, 3607 West North B Street does not offer parking.
Does 3607 West North B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 West North B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 West North B Street have a pool?
No, 3607 West North B Street does not have a pool.
Does 3607 West North B Street have accessible units?
No, 3607 West North B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 West North B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 West North B Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 West North B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 West North B Street does not have units with air conditioning.
