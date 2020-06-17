Amenities

The House is located in a Great School District to include Mitchell, Wilson and Plant High School all among the tops schools in Hillsborough County School District School Bus Stop Just Up The Block The house is located at 3607 West North B Street along the Kennedy and Dale Mabry Area of Tampa within walking distance to all Restaurants and Shopping Malls, Barnes And Noble, Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Wines And Spirits etc... The House has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bath it is located in a Safe Neighborhood Centrally located near everything just minutes to Raymond James (GO BUCS), New York Yankee Training Facilities, All Hospitals, West Shore & International Malls, HCC, UT Colleges, Beaches, Parks and Tampa International Airport.



