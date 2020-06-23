All apartments in Tampa
3605 N 55TH STREET
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:09 AM

3605 N 55TH STREET

3605 North 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3605 North 55th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/1 duplex for rent. Close to I275, I 4 and downtown. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have any available units?
3605 N 55TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3605 N 55TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3605 N 55TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 N 55TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 N 55TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
