Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3605 N 55TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3605 N 55TH STREET
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:09 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3605 N 55TH STREET
3605 North 55th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3605 North 55th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
Grant Park
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/1 duplex for rent. Close to I275, I 4 and downtown. No Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have any available units?
3605 N 55TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3605 N 55TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3605 N 55TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 N 55TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 N 55TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 N 55TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 N 55TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College