All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3603 E. MCBERRY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3603 E. MCBERRY ST
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 AM

3603 E. MCBERRY ST

3603 Mc Berry Street · (813) 743-4410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3603 Mc Berry Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3603 E. MCBERRY ST · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS AND A LARGE FRONT YARD, LOCATION IS CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH QUICK ACCESS TO MAIN ROADS, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and sreening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 743-4410 or email tp1-00508@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5778533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 E. MCBERRY ST have any available units?
3603 E. MCBERRY ST has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 E. MCBERRY ST have?
Some of 3603 E. MCBERRY ST's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 E. MCBERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
3603 E. MCBERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 E. MCBERRY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 E. MCBERRY ST is pet friendly.
Does 3603 E. MCBERRY ST offer parking?
No, 3603 E. MCBERRY ST does not offer parking.
Does 3603 E. MCBERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 E. MCBERRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 E. MCBERRY ST have a pool?
No, 3603 E. MCBERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 3603 E. MCBERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 3603 E. MCBERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 E. MCBERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 E. MCBERRY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3603 E. MCBERRY ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity