3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3BD/2BA - Fully remodeled 3BR/2BA bungalow available for immediate move-in. Ideally situated near I-4 and Ybor City, close to shopping and conveniences. The bright, open floor plan and generously sized rooms welcome you in. The full remodel includes new flooring, paint, fixtures, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more. The large fenced yard offers your own private sanctuary for relaxing and entertaining. This great property will go fast, contact us today!



(RLNE4684603)