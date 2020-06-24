All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way

3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way · No Longer Available
Location

3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3BD/2BA - Fully remodeled 3BR/2BA bungalow available for immediate move-in. Ideally situated near I-4 and Ybor City, close to shopping and conveniences. The bright, open floor plan and generously sized rooms welcome you in. The full remodel includes new flooring, paint, fixtures, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more. The large fenced yard offers your own private sanctuary for relaxing and entertaining. This great property will go fast, contact us today!

(RLNE4684603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have any available units?
3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way is pet friendly.
Does 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way offer parking?
No, 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not offer parking.
Does 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have a pool?
No, 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have accessible units?
No, 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 Bishop Eddie Newkirk Way does not have units with air conditioning.
