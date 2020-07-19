Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
3512 E Chelsea St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
3512 E Chelsea St
3512 East Chelsea Street
·
Tampa
Location
3512 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 4/1 with fenced yard in convenient area of Tampa
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3512 E Chelsea St have any available units?
3512 E Chelsea St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3512 E Chelsea St currently offering any rent specials?
3512 E Chelsea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 E Chelsea St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 E Chelsea St is pet friendly.
Does 3512 E Chelsea St offer parking?
No, 3512 E Chelsea St does not offer parking.
Does 3512 E Chelsea St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 E Chelsea St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 E Chelsea St have a pool?
No, 3512 E Chelsea St does not have a pool.
Does 3512 E Chelsea St have accessible units?
No, 3512 E Chelsea St does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 E Chelsea St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 E Chelsea St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 E Chelsea St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3512 E Chelsea St has units with air conditioning.
