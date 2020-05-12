Spacious newly remodeled 2 story 3 bed 2 bath single family home located in Ybor City. This home features a one car garage, nice floor plan, new floors, new paint, new kitchen, and granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3511 East 11th Avenue have any available units?
3511 East 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 East 11th Avenue have?
Some of 3511 East 11th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 East 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3511 East 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 East 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 East 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3511 East 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3511 East 11th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3511 East 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 East 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 East 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3511 East 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3511 East 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3511 East 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 East 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 East 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.