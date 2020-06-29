All apartments in Tampa
3508 East Genesee Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM

3508 East Genesee Street

3508 East Genesee Street · No Longer Available
Location

3508 East Genesee Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1298193

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1890 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous home sits in a quiet neighborhood and has been very tastefully updated. The kitchen has been remodeled and has a gorgeous subway tile backsplash. The flooring is a wood laminate that helps keep the home cool in the summers and is very easy to clean. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 East Genesee Street have any available units?
3508 East Genesee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3508 East Genesee Street currently offering any rent specials?
3508 East Genesee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 East Genesee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 East Genesee Street is pet friendly.
Does 3508 East Genesee Street offer parking?
No, 3508 East Genesee Street does not offer parking.
Does 3508 East Genesee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 East Genesee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 East Genesee Street have a pool?
No, 3508 East Genesee Street does not have a pool.
Does 3508 East Genesee Street have accessible units?
No, 3508 East Genesee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 East Genesee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 East Genesee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 East Genesee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 East Genesee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

