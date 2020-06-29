3508 East Genesee Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1298193



Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1890 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous home sits in a quiet neighborhood and has been very tastefully updated. The kitchen has been remodeled and has a gorgeous subway tile backsplash. The flooring is a wood laminate that helps keep the home cool in the summers and is very easy to clean. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

