Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

350 W Palm Ave 2

350 West Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

350 West Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
Trendy Apartment by Riverwalk & Armature Works - Property Id: 234973

Prime Tampa Heights location on the Riverwalk. Bike to Downtown, kayak the Hillsborough river, Ulele restaurant, Hall on Franklin & Armature Works- Very cool community along the river ready asap. (sorry as community won't accept co-signers) Modern luxury rentals with large windows, stainless appliances, white quartz countertops and grey wood style flooring, concrete construction, penthouse lounge, pool, fire pits, work out center. German Shepherd's allowed.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
**All properties by appointment only**
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*
**Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie
You may email me directly regarding the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234973
Property Id 234973

(RLNE5784880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 W Palm Ave 2 have any available units?
350 W Palm Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 W Palm Ave 2 have?
Some of 350 W Palm Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 W Palm Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
350 W Palm Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 W Palm Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 W Palm Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 350 W Palm Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 350 W Palm Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 350 W Palm Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 W Palm Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 W Palm Ave 2 have a pool?
Yes, 350 W Palm Ave 2 has a pool.
Does 350 W Palm Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 350 W Palm Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 W Palm Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 W Palm Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
