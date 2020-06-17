All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:54 PM

345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

345 Bayshore Boulevard · (813) 865-0700
Location

345 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1810 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, furnished unit has all you could need, from the linens to the forks and coffee pot. This prime location has spectacular views of downtown Tampa's skyline, the channel and the University of Tampa from both bedrooms and the living area. The unit offers a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, an office suite in the second bedroom, and an open living area plus a secure under-building parking space. Located right in the middle of everything, 345 Bayshore also offers 24-hour security, a pool with outdoor grill area and spa, two fitness centers, laundry room, rec-room, conference room, business center and guest suites for hire. 1 parking space with the unit. Additional spaces may be available to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
