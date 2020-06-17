345 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, furnished unit has all you could need, from the linens to the forks and coffee pot. This prime location has spectacular views of downtown Tampa's skyline, the channel and the University of Tampa from both bedrooms and the living area. The unit offers a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, an office suite in the second bedroom, and an open living area plus a secure under-building parking space. Located right in the middle of everything, 345 Bayshore also offers 24-hour security, a pool with outdoor grill area and spa, two fitness centers, laundry room, rec-room, conference room, business center and guest suites for hire. 1 parking space with the unit. Additional spaces may be available to rent.