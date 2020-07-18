All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810

345 Bayshore Boulevard · (813) 629-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
345 Bayshore Blvd Condo for RENT! Prime location with spectacular views! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, furnished unit has all you could need, from the linens to the forks and coffee pot. This prime location has spectacular views of downtown Tampa's skyline, the channel and University of Tampa from both bedrooms and the living area. The unit offers a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, an office suite in the second bedroom, and an open living area plus a secure under building parking space. Located right in the middle of everything, 345 Bayshore also offers, 24 hour security, a pool with outdoor grill area and spa, two fitness centers, laundry room, rec-room, conference room, business center and guest suites for hire. 1 parking space with unit. Additional spaces may be available for to hire.

(RLNE2283991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 have any available units?
345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 have?
Some of 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 currently offering any rent specials?
345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 pet-friendly?
No, 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 offer parking?
Yes, 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 offers parking.
Does 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 have a pool?
Yes, 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 has a pool.
Does 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 have accessible units?
No, 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1810 does not have units with dishwashers.
