Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

3413 E 12TH AVENUE

3413 East 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3413 East 12th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled complete with all new bath and kitchen. Freshly painted throughout and all new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 E 12TH AVENUE have any available units?
3413 E 12TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3413 E 12TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3413 E 12TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 E 12TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3413 E 12TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3413 E 12TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3413 E 12TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3413 E 12TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 E 12TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 E 12TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3413 E 12TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3413 E 12TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3413 E 12TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 E 12TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 E 12TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 E 12TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3413 E 12TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

