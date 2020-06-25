3412 S BELCHER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3/1 home with carport and screened back porch on a peaceful and quiet street in quaint Bel Mar Shores. Great schools: Dale Mabry, Coleman, Plant. Pet friendly. Beautiful kitchen with new laminate and carpet through out.