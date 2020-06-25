All apartments in Tampa
3412 S BELCHER DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

3412 S BELCHER DRIVE

3412 S Belcher Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3412 S Belcher Dr, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3/1 home with carport and screened back porch on a peaceful and quiet street in quaint Bel Mar Shores. Great schools: Dale Mabry, Coleman, Plant. Pet friendly. Beautiful kitchen with new laminate and carpet through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE have any available units?
3412 S BELCHER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE have?
Some of 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3412 S BELCHER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 S BELCHER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
