Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3410 Carioca Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3410 Carioca Ct
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3410 Carioca Ct
3410 Carioca Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3410 Carioca Ct, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom house with large patio and back yard. Convenient Highland Pines location! W/D connections
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have any available units?
3410 Carioca Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3410 Carioca Ct have?
Some of 3410 Carioca Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3410 Carioca Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Carioca Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Carioca Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Carioca Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct offer parking?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have a pool?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have accessible units?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College