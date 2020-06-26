All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

3410 Carioca Ct

3410 Carioca Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Carioca Ct, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom house with large patio and back yard. Convenient Highland Pines location! W/D connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Carioca Ct have any available units?
3410 Carioca Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Carioca Ct have?
Some of 3410 Carioca Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Carioca Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Carioca Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Carioca Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Carioca Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct offer parking?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have a pool?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have accessible units?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Carioca Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Carioca Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
