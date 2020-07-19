Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
3404 E 33rd Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3404 E 33rd Ave
3404 East 33rd Avenue
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
3404 East 33rd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient location, with a wooded setting, with updated kitchen. Nice fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have any available units?
3404 E 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3404 E 33rd Ave have?
Some of 3404 E 33rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3404 E 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3404 E 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 E 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 E 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave offer parking?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
