Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3404 E 33rd Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3404 E 33rd Ave

3404 East 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3404 East 33rd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient location, with a wooded setting, with updated kitchen. Nice fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have any available units?
3404 E 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 E 33rd Ave have?
Some of 3404 E 33rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 E 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3404 E 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 E 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 E 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave offer parking?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 E 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 E 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
