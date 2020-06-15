3325 Bayshore Boulevard

Amenities

An elevator can take you to this two bedroom two bath second floor condo on Bayshore Blvd. This bright and airy home has an open floor plan and is designed with modern colors and is filled with natural light. The kitchen is newly updated with white wood cabinets, quartz countertops and updated stainless steel appliances. Ceramic flooring is used throughout the home. A large living/dining area, balcony and two spacious bedrooms and two updated baths complete the interior! The community is fully gated and has a community pool, barbeque grill, three large parking areas, bike storage, on site property manager, washer/dryer on premises and personal storage lockers. *Home is pet friendly with a $300 non refundable pet fee - maximum weight of pet is 25lbs with no aggressive breeds HOA deposit is required