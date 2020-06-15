All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:36 PM

3325 Bayshore Boulevard

3325 Bayshore Boulevard · (813) 966-1115
Location

3325 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
An elevator can take you to this two bedroom two bath second floor condo on Bayshore Blvd. This bright and airy home has an open floor plan and is designed with modern colors and is filled with natural light. The kitchen is newly updated with white wood cabinets, quartz countertops and updated stainless steel appliances. Ceramic flooring is used throughout the home. A large living/dining area, balcony and two spacious bedrooms and two updated baths complete the interior! The community is fully gated and has a community pool, barbeque grill, three large parking areas, bike storage, on site property manager, washer/dryer on premises and personal storage lockers. *Home is pet friendly with a $300 non refundable pet fee - maximum weight of pet is 25lbs with no aggressive breeds HOA deposit is required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Bayshore Boulevard have any available units?
3325 Bayshore Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Bayshore Boulevard have?
Some of 3325 Bayshore Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Bayshore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Bayshore Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Bayshore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Bayshore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Bayshore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Bayshore Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3325 Bayshore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Bayshore Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Bayshore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3325 Bayshore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3325 Bayshore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3325 Bayshore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Bayshore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Bayshore Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
