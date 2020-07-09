3321 W BRADDOCK STREET

Amenities

Original character mixes with today's modern conveniences in this move-in condition 1959 ranch-style residence. An exquisitely maintained lawn and lush landscape greets you immediately at the curb and leads to the covered front porch where you can enjoy your morning cafe con leche. Upon entering this immaculate home, you'll immediately appreciate the new updates that have been throughout the interior: NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, NEW paint inside and out, NEW blinds throughout! The formal living and dining rooms are adjacent to the kitchen, providing a setting for relaxed entertaining, as well as formal occasions. Both bedrooms located on the rear side of the home offer adequate closet space, and the master suite provides a bathroom with a very spacious walk-in shower. The master suite also provides exterior access to the backyard. The designated laundry room, accessible from the interior and from the carport offers generous storage space. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Conveniently located to international airport, 2 blocks from Raymond James Stadium, minutes from major shopping, dining, medical, and much more! For tenant convenience, owner is providing grounds maintenance, trash collection! Schedule your private tour right away before this gem is gone! Equal Housing Opportunity.