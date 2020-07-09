All apartments in Tampa
3321 W BRADDOCK STREET
3321 W BRADDOCK STREET

3321 Braddock Street · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Braddock Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Original character mixes with today's modern conveniences in this move-in condition 1959 ranch-style residence. An exquisitely maintained lawn and lush landscape greets you immediately at the curb and leads to the covered front porch where you can enjoy your morning cafe con leche. Upon entering this immaculate home, you'll immediately appreciate the new updates that have been throughout the interior: NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, NEW paint inside and out, NEW blinds throughout! The formal living and dining rooms are adjacent to the kitchen, providing a setting for relaxed entertaining, as well as formal occasions. Both bedrooms located on the rear side of the home offer adequate closet space, and the master suite provides a bathroom with a very spacious walk-in shower. The master suite also provides exterior access to the backyard. The designated laundry room, accessible from the interior and from the carport offers generous storage space. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Conveniently located to international airport, 2 blocks from Raymond James Stadium, minutes from major shopping, dining, medical, and much more! For tenant convenience, owner is providing grounds maintenance, trash collection! Schedule your private tour right away before this gem is gone! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET have any available units?
3321 W BRADDOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET have?
Some of 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3321 W BRADDOCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET offers parking.
Does 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 W BRADDOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

