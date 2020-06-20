Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom located close to Tampa, shopping and transportation. The home is pet friendly and has a large fenced in yard, it will not last longDiscounted rent when you qualify. Can also be converted to Rent-To-Own.This charming , beautiful bungalow is a must see . It has 3 bedrooms , one bath . Home has been updated. It features high ceilings , wooden floors , ceramic tile . Open floor plan makes it feel big and cozy . Kitchen has open kitchen and nice cabinets. Fenced yard can store cars away from the street. You can relax outdoors under beautiful old trees , sitting on one of the two porches in front or back of the house. There is a quiet , beautiful neighborhood with friendly people around . It is a perfect location , with fast access to 275 Hwy . This house requires tenants , who will love it and will take good care of it. This home also has plenty of storage space



3305 Sanchez st, tampa, fl 33605



