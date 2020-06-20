All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3305 Sanchez St

3305 Sanchez Street · (813) 474-7410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3305 Sanchez Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom located close to Tampa, shopping and transportation. The home is pet friendly and has a large fenced in yard, it will not last longDiscounted rent when you qualify. Can also be converted to Rent-To-Own.This charming , beautiful bungalow is a must see . It has 3 bedrooms , one bath . Home has been updated. It features high ceilings , wooden floors , ceramic tile . Open floor plan makes it feel big and cozy . Kitchen has open kitchen and nice cabinets. Fenced yard can store cars away from the street. You can relax outdoors under beautiful old trees , sitting on one of the two porches in front or back of the house. There is a quiet , beautiful neighborhood with friendly people around . It is a perfect location , with fast access to 275 Hwy . This house requires tenants , who will love it and will take good care of it. This home also has plenty of storage space

3305 Sanchez st, tampa, fl 33605

(RLNE5811194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Sanchez St have any available units?
3305 Sanchez St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Sanchez St have?
Some of 3305 Sanchez St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Sanchez St currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Sanchez St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Sanchez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Sanchez St is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Sanchez St offer parking?
No, 3305 Sanchez St does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Sanchez St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Sanchez St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Sanchez St have a pool?
No, 3305 Sanchez St does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Sanchez St have accessible units?
No, 3305 Sanchez St does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Sanchez St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Sanchez St does not have units with dishwashers.
