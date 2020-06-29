All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD

3221 West Parkland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3221 West Parkland Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
Parkland Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like moving into a "new" 3 bedroom 2 bath Original Mediterranean style home in a great location. Just completed complete interior painting, new washer and dryer, professionally cleaned area rugs (Karastan), new window treatments, updated kitchen and master bath. Nice room sizes with formal living room and dining room, breakfast room, large family room with wood burning fireplace and large cedar closet. Parkland Estates is a mature neighborhood near downtown, MacDill AFB, the Airport, hospitals, banks, numerous restaurants, shopping and in a great school district: MITCHELL, WILSON, PLANT. Also close to several private elementary, middle and high schools. A very serene setting on a huge lot with lots of green space and back yard patio. Two car garage (one of them over sized) Additional features include a FULL HOUSE natural gas generator and lawn care service which are included in the rent. This pristine and architecturally unique home in PARKLAND ESTATES is ready for you to enjoy. Minimum lease term is one year, but longer term lease is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
