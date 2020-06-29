3221 W PARKLAND BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Like moving into a "new" 3 bedroom 2 bath Original Mediterranean style home in a great location. Just completed complete interior painting, new washer and dryer, professionally cleaned area rugs (Karastan), new window treatments, updated kitchen and master bath. Nice room sizes with formal living room and dining room, breakfast room, large family room with wood burning fireplace and large cedar closet. Parkland Estates is a mature neighborhood near downtown, MacDill AFB, the Airport, hospitals, banks, numerous restaurants, shopping and in a great school district: MITCHELL, WILSON, PLANT. Also close to several private elementary, middle and high schools. A very serene setting on a huge lot with lots of green space and back yard patio. Two car garage (one of them over sized) Additional features include a FULL HOUSE natural gas generator and lawn care service which are included in the rent. This pristine and architecturally unique home in PARKLAND ESTATES is ready for you to enjoy. Minimum lease term is one year, but longer term lease is available.