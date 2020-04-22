All apartments in Tampa
3212 E Ellicott St
3212 E Ellicott St

3212 East Ellicott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3212 East Ellicott Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Jackson Heights Home with easy access to freeway! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

More pictures to come

(RLNE4827201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 E Ellicott St have any available units?
3212 E Ellicott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3212 E Ellicott St currently offering any rent specials?
3212 E Ellicott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 E Ellicott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 E Ellicott St is pet friendly.
Does 3212 E Ellicott St offer parking?
No, 3212 E Ellicott St does not offer parking.
Does 3212 E Ellicott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 E Ellicott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 E Ellicott St have a pool?
No, 3212 E Ellicott St does not have a pool.
Does 3212 E Ellicott St have accessible units?
No, 3212 E Ellicott St does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 E Ellicott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 E Ellicott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 E Ellicott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 E Ellicott St does not have units with air conditioning.
