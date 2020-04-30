315 West Alva Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Charming 1927 historic Bungalow in South Seminole Heights comes to market. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Flex Space + Detached 1 Car Garage with fully fenced yard. You are welcomed with a darling front porch, with classic columns & the Red front door of your dreams. Walk through the front door to a lovely Family Room w/wood burning fireplace & wood, waffle beam, tongue & groove ceiling. Open plan, updated Kitchen boasts white, raised panel cabinetry, GRANITE counter tops, undermount sink, Stainless Steel appliances, seeded glass pendant & recessed lights & menu desk. Master Bedroom is tucked away w/en-suite Bath with lots of privacy at the rear of the home. En-suite boasts attractive wood & granite vanity and shower stall. 2 Secondary BRs at the front of the home with 1 Full Bath. Fully renovated, second Full Bath features classic period claw foot tub, marble-look ceramic tile, white wall tile & free-standing vanity. Other unique features include built-in book shelves in BR3, classic baseboard & window molding, hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, inside utility room, covered carport & back patio. Lovely, large back yard for entertaining. Renovation Completed & Roof replaced in 2016, HVAC replaced in 2017 + new ductwork in 2019. DonGÇÖt miss this fabulous home in a great neighborhood. Call for your appointment now.



