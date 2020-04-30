All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 315 West Alva Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
315 West Alva Street
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

315 West Alva Street

315 W Alva St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
South Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

315 W Alva St, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1927 historic Bungalow in South Seminole Heights comes to market. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Flex Space + Detached 1 Car Garage with fully fenced yard. You are welcomed with a darling front porch, with classic columns & the Red front door of your dreams. Walk through the front door to a lovely Family Room w/wood burning fireplace & wood, waffle beam, tongue & groove ceiling. Open plan, updated Kitchen boasts white, raised panel cabinetry, GRANITE counter tops, undermount sink, Stainless Steel appliances, seeded glass pendant & recessed lights & menu desk. Master Bedroom is tucked away w/en-suite Bath with lots of privacy at the rear of the home. En-suite boasts attractive wood & granite vanity and shower stall. 2 Secondary BRs at the front of the home with 1 Full Bath. Fully renovated, second Full Bath features classic period claw foot tub, marble-look ceramic tile, white wall tile & free-standing vanity. Other unique features include built-in book shelves in BR3, classic baseboard & window molding, hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, inside utility room, covered carport & back patio. Lovely, large back yard for entertaining. Renovation Completed & Roof replaced in 2016, HVAC replaced in 2017 + new ductwork in 2019. DonGÇÖt miss this fabulous home in a great neighborhood. Call for your appointment now.

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 West Alva Street have any available units?
315 West Alva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 West Alva Street have?
Some of 315 West Alva Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 West Alva Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 West Alva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 West Alva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 West Alva Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 West Alva Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 West Alva Street offers parking.
Does 315 West Alva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 West Alva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 West Alva Street have a pool?
No, 315 West Alva Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 West Alva Street have accessible units?
No, 315 West Alva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 West Alva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 West Alva Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Rosewood
8525 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College