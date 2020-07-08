All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3107 North 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3107 North 16th Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:00 AM

3107 North 16th Street

3107 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3107 North 16th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com or call 727-238-1880 The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.
This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,020
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,020 and up depending on credit
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 North 16th Street have any available units?
3107 North 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3107 North 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3107 North 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 North 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 North 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3107 North 16th Street offer parking?
No, 3107 North 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3107 North 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 North 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 North 16th Street have a pool?
No, 3107 North 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3107 North 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 3107 North 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 North 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 North 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 North 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 North 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College