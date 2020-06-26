All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3107 E 24th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3107 E 24th Ave
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

3107 E 24th Ave

3107 East 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3107 East 24th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big Lot, Lots of Trees!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4918817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 E 24th Ave have any available units?
3107 E 24th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3107 E 24th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3107 E 24th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 E 24th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 E 24th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3107 E 24th Ave offer parking?
No, 3107 E 24th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3107 E 24th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 E 24th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 E 24th Ave have a pool?
No, 3107 E 24th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3107 E 24th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3107 E 24th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 E 24th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 E 24th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 E 24th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 E 24th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College