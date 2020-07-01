3102 W LEMON STREET

Amenities

This beautiful South Tampa home is minutes to all South Tampa has to offer! Located on a large corner lot in the YALAHA subdivision, it is walking distance to the Bryan Glazer Family JCC! The open floor plan features a welcoming entryway, leading to the sizable kitchen and breakfast bar, living room and a formal dining area. The common rooms and kitchen have beautiful engineered wood flooring and bedrooms have wood grain tile. All rooms have been professionally painted and cleaned. For those who like to entertain, this home has an attached Florida room, perfect for a sun filled day or a weekend party! Also included with this home is a detached workshop/secure storage shed! You'll never get caught in the rain when you pull up under your attached 2 car carport! Come see all this home has for you!