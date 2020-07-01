All apartments in Tampa
3102 W LEMON STREET
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:09 AM

3102 W LEMON STREET

3102 West Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 West Lemon Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Oakford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This beautiful South Tampa home is minutes to all South Tampa has to offer! Located on a large corner lot in the YALAHA subdivision, it is walking distance to the Bryan Glazer Family JCC! The open floor plan features a welcoming entryway, leading to the sizable kitchen and breakfast bar, living room and a formal dining area. The common rooms and kitchen have beautiful engineered wood flooring and bedrooms have wood grain tile. All rooms have been professionally painted and cleaned. For those who like to entertain, this home has an attached Florida room, perfect for a sun filled day or a weekend party! Also included with this home is a detached workshop/secure storage shed! You'll never get caught in the rain when you pull up under your attached 2 car carport! Come see all this home has for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 W LEMON STREET have any available units?
3102 W LEMON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 W LEMON STREET have?
Some of 3102 W LEMON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 W LEMON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3102 W LEMON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 W LEMON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3102 W LEMON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3102 W LEMON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3102 W LEMON STREET offers parking.
Does 3102 W LEMON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 W LEMON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 W LEMON STREET have a pool?
No, 3102 W LEMON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3102 W LEMON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3102 W LEMON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 W LEMON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 W LEMON STREET has units with dishwashers.

