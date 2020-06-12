All apartments in Tampa
305 E Adalee St

305 East Adalee Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 East Adalee Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
305 E Adalee St Available 03/21/19 4 Bedroom and a Fireplace!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,200
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,200 and up depending on credit

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE2076612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E Adalee St have any available units?
305 E Adalee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 E Adalee St have?
Some of 305 E Adalee St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E Adalee St currently offering any rent specials?
305 E Adalee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E Adalee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 E Adalee St is pet friendly.
Does 305 E Adalee St offer parking?
No, 305 E Adalee St does not offer parking.
Does 305 E Adalee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E Adalee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E Adalee St have a pool?
No, 305 E Adalee St does not have a pool.
Does 305 E Adalee St have accessible units?
No, 305 E Adalee St does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E Adalee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 E Adalee St does not have units with dishwashers.
