304 West Fern Street
304 West Fern Street

Location

304 West Fern Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

304 West Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
304 West Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 304 West Fern Street is pet friendly.
No, 304 West Fern Street does not offer parking.
No, 304 West Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 304 West Fern Street does not have a pool.
No, 304 West Fern Street does not have accessible units.
No, 304 West Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 304 West Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
