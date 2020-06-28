Rent Calculator
303 W FRANCES AVENUE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM
303 W FRANCES AVENUE
303 West Frances Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
303 West Frances Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in Tampa Heights and walk to Armature Works, Shuffle the Heights, The Hall on Franklin, Hidden Springs, Ulele and more …
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have any available units?
303 W FRANCES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have?
Some of 303 W FRANCES AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 303 W FRANCES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
303 W FRANCES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W FRANCES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
