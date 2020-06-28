All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 303 W FRANCES AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
303 W FRANCES AVENUE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

303 W FRANCES AVENUE

303 West Frances Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

303 West Frances Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in Tampa Heights and walk to Armature Works, Shuffle the Heights, The Hall on Franklin, Hidden Springs, Ulele and more …

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have any available units?
303 W FRANCES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have?
Some of 303 W FRANCES AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W FRANCES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
303 W FRANCES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W FRANCES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W FRANCES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 W FRANCES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College