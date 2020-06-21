303 Harbour Place Dr 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

Amazing price to live in this Harbour Island high-rise. 9th floor unit priced here (others based on floor) High-end quartz counter-tops, lustrous European-style cabinetry and counter tops, balconies, oak flooring in living area and soft carpeting.

Controlled access entry with private parking garage. European pool with a loggia lounging area, sunning deck, spa, personal poolside cabanas, day beds, outdoor grills, Spectacular 24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art cardio, free-weights, circuit training, Yoga studio and more. Areas for relaxing, gaming (billiards, poker, shuffleboard, card tables and video gaming systems)

13-17 month leases only - prices subject to change-credit-background checks. daily-

