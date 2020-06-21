All apartments in Tampa
303 Harbour Place Dr 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

303 Harbour Place Dr 1

303 Harbour Place Drive · (727) 420-7912
Location

303 Harbour Place Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Harbour Island high-rise-Just stunning - Property Id: 268578

Amazing price to live in this Harbour Island high-rise. 9th floor unit priced here (others based on floor) High-end quartz counter-tops, lustrous European-style cabinetry and counter tops, balconies, oak flooring in living area and soft carpeting.
Controlled access entry with private parking garage. European pool with a loggia lounging area, sunning deck, spa, personal poolside cabanas, day beds, outdoor grills, Spectacular 24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art cardio, free-weights, circuit training, Yoga studio and more. Areas for relaxing, gaming (billiards, poker, shuffleboard, card tables and video gaming systems)
For more information on this and many others call/text Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
13-17 month leases only - prices subject to change-credit-background checks. daily-
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268578
Property Id 268578

(RLNE5839140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 have any available units?
303 Harbour Place Dr 1 has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 have?
Some of 303 Harbour Place Dr 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 currently offering any rent specials?
303 Harbour Place Dr 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 is pet friendly.
Does 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 offer parking?
Yes, 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 does offer parking.
Does 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 have a pool?
Yes, 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 has a pool.
Does 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 have accessible units?
No, 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Harbour Place Dr 1 has units with dishwashers.
