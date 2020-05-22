All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

3015 N Tampa St

3015 N Tampa St · No Longer Available
Location

3015 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tampa Heights Bungalow!!! Water and Electric Included!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,400
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,400
Available 3/2/2018

(RLNE2677862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 N Tampa St have any available units?
3015 N Tampa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3015 N Tampa St currently offering any rent specials?
3015 N Tampa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 N Tampa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 N Tampa St is pet friendly.
Does 3015 N Tampa St offer parking?
No, 3015 N Tampa St does not offer parking.
Does 3015 N Tampa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 N Tampa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 N Tampa St have a pool?
No, 3015 N Tampa St does not have a pool.
Does 3015 N Tampa St have accessible units?
No, 3015 N Tampa St does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 N Tampa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 N Tampa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 N Tampa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 N Tampa St does not have units with air conditioning.
