All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3014 E EMMA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3014 E EMMA STREET
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

3014 E EMMA STREET

3014 East Emma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3014 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Amazing home for rent! Great location! 3 bed 2 bath, 1128 Sq Ft, central air and heater, no carpet at all in this beauty. W/D hook up. Good size back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have any available units?
3014 E EMMA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 E EMMA STREET have?
Some of 3014 E EMMA STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 E EMMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3014 E EMMA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 E EMMA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET offer parking?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have a pool?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 E EMMA STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College