3014 E EMMA STREET
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3014 E EMMA STREET
3014 East Emma Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3014 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Amazing home for rent! Great location! 3 bed 2 bath, 1128 Sq Ft, central air and heater, no carpet at all in this beauty. W/D hook up. Good size back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have any available units?
3014 E EMMA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3014 E EMMA STREET have?
Some of 3014 E EMMA STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3014 E EMMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3014 E EMMA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 E EMMA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET offer parking?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have a pool?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3014 E EMMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 E EMMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 E EMMA STREET has units with dishwashers.
