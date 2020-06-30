Rent Calculator
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
3008 E. Chelsea Street
3008 East Chelsea Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3008 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath - Cute, 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Convenient location ready for move in 12/13. Call today for details.
(RLNE5370695)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 E. Chelsea Street have any available units?
3008 E. Chelsea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3008 E. Chelsea Street currently offering any rent specials?
3008 E. Chelsea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 E. Chelsea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 E. Chelsea Street is pet friendly.
Does 3008 E. Chelsea Street offer parking?
No, 3008 E. Chelsea Street does not offer parking.
Does 3008 E. Chelsea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 E. Chelsea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 E. Chelsea Street have a pool?
No, 3008 E. Chelsea Street does not have a pool.
Does 3008 E. Chelsea Street have accessible units?
No, 3008 E. Chelsea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 E. Chelsea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 E. Chelsea Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 E. Chelsea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 E. Chelsea Street does not have units with air conditioning.
