All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3006 W Bay Villa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3006 W Bay Villa Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

3006 W Bay Villa Ave

3006 West Bay Villa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3006 West Bay Villa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Call/Text Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028
Ready now! 2/1 Bungalow with fenced back and deck yard right near Bayshore Blvd. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliance, large driveway. Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 W Bay Villa Ave have any available units?
3006 W Bay Villa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 W Bay Villa Ave have?
Some of 3006 W Bay Villa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 W Bay Villa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3006 W Bay Villa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 W Bay Villa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3006 W Bay Villa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3006 W Bay Villa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3006 W Bay Villa Ave offers parking.
Does 3006 W Bay Villa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 W Bay Villa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 W Bay Villa Ave have a pool?
No, 3006 W Bay Villa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3006 W Bay Villa Ave have accessible units?
No, 3006 W Bay Villa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 W Bay Villa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 W Bay Villa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College