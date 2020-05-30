3006 W Bay Villa Ave

3006 West Bay Villa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611 Bayshore Beautiful
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Call/Text Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028 Ready now! 2/1 Bungalow with fenced back and deck yard right near Bayshore Blvd. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliance, large driveway. Washer/Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
