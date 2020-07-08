All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street

3006 North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3006 North 13th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Move in ready TODAY! Come see this beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home located in Ybor City! The house features tile and laminate flooring throughout, high 9' ceilings, ceiling fans, large closet space and open, sunny windows. The extra large bedrooms allow for oversized furniture and the large, open living room/ dining room area provides ample space to spread out. The kitchen features a refrigerator and oven/stove and is large enough to be comfortable while preparing dinner. This home is off the street and provides quiet and peaceful living close to all the features of Ybor City. Rent INCLUDES water, electricity, sewer and trash pick up.

Dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee. (Under 15 lbs., $250.00. Under 35 lbs., $350.00 per pet.)

A full video walkthrough of the entire property, including room dimensions, can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ssieSPCWOyA

$1,0500.00 Security Deposit + first month's rent ($1,0500.00) required to move in. ($2,100.00 total.)

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.

Jeff: 813-563-1350, Call, E-mail or Text. Thank you!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5746216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street have any available units?
3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street have?
Some of 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street offer parking?
No, 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street have a pool?
No, 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College