3006 N. 13th Street 3006 N. 13th Street

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Move in ready TODAY! Come see this beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home located in Ybor City! The house features tile and laminate flooring throughout, high 9' ceilings, ceiling fans, large closet space and open, sunny windows. The extra large bedrooms allow for oversized furniture and the large, open living room/ dining room area provides ample space to spread out. The kitchen features a refrigerator and oven/stove and is large enough to be comfortable while preparing dinner. This home is off the street and provides quiet and peaceful living close to all the features of Ybor City. Rent INCLUDES water, electricity, sewer and trash pick up.



Dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee. (Under 15 lbs., $250.00. Under 35 lbs., $350.00 per pet.)



A full video walkthrough of the entire property, including room dimensions, can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ssieSPCWOyA



$1,0500.00 Security Deposit + first month's rent ($1,0500.00) required to move in. ($2,100.00 total.)



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.



Jeff: 813-563-1350, Call, E-mail or Text. Thank you!



No Cats Allowed



