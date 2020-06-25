Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3006 E. Cayuga St.
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:13 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3006 E. Cayuga St.
3006 East Cayuga Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3006 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow style home. New carpet and fenced in yard.
Ready for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3006 E. Cayuga St. have any available units?
3006 E. Cayuga St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3006 E. Cayuga St. have?
Some of 3006 E. Cayuga St.'s amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3006 E. Cayuga St. currently offering any rent specials?
3006 E. Cayuga St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 E. Cayuga St. pet-friendly?
No, 3006 E. Cayuga St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3006 E. Cayuga St. offer parking?
No, 3006 E. Cayuga St. does not offer parking.
Does 3006 E. Cayuga St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 E. Cayuga St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 E. Cayuga St. have a pool?
No, 3006 E. Cayuga St. does not have a pool.
Does 3006 E. Cayuga St. have accessible units?
No, 3006 E. Cayuga St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 E. Cayuga St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 E. Cayuga St. does not have units with dishwashers.
