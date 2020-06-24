All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3005 Dodge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3005 Dodge St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

3005 Dodge St

3005 Dodge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3005 Dodge Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to Highland Pines Park & Easy Access to Freeways! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4785394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Dodge St have any available units?
3005 Dodge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3005 Dodge St currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Dodge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Dodge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Dodge St is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Dodge St offer parking?
No, 3005 Dodge St does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Dodge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Dodge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Dodge St have a pool?
No, 3005 Dodge St does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Dodge St have accessible units?
No, 3005 Dodge St does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Dodge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Dodge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Dodge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Dodge St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College