All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3003 North Adams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3003 North Adams Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

3003 North Adams Street

3003 North Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3003 North Adams Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3003 North Adams Street Available 02/11/20 Walking Distance to Bayshore Blvd!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE2638254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 North Adams Street have any available units?
3003 North Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3003 North Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
3003 North Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 North Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 North Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 3003 North Adams Street offer parking?
No, 3003 North Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 3003 North Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 North Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 North Adams Street have a pool?
No, 3003 North Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 3003 North Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 3003 North Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 North Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 North Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 North Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 North Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College