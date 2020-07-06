All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3003 E 33rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3003 E 33rd Ave
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

3003 E 33rd Ave

3003 East 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3003 East 33rd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom in Quiet Neighborhood! 1/2 OFF 1st Month Rent!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5277107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 E 33rd Ave have any available units?
3003 E 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3003 E 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3003 E 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 E 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3003 E 33rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3003 E 33rd Ave offer parking?
No, 3003 E 33rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3003 E 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 E 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 E 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3003 E 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3003 E 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3003 E 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 E 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 E 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 E 33rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 E 33rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College