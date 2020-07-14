All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM

3001 West Horatio

3001 W Horatio St · (813) 922-3278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$250 OFF August and a FREE YETI COOLER! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour!
Location

3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL 33609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 04 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3001 West Horatio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bike storage
courtyard
3001 W. Horatio is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa's hottest neighborhoods.STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3001 West Horatio have any available units?
3001 West Horatio has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 West Horatio have?
Some of 3001 West Horatio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 West Horatio currently offering any rent specials?
3001 West Horatio is offering the following rent specials: $250 OFF August and a FREE YETI COOLER! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour!
Is 3001 West Horatio pet-friendly?
No, 3001 West Horatio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3001 West Horatio offer parking?
Yes, 3001 West Horatio offers parking.
Does 3001 West Horatio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 West Horatio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 West Horatio have a pool?
No, 3001 West Horatio does not have a pool.
Does 3001 West Horatio have accessible units?
No, 3001 West Horatio does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 West Horatio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 West Horatio has units with dishwashers.

