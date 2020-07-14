Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like
3001 West Horatio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3001 West Horatio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM
Check Availability
Rent Special
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
·
(813) 922-3278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$250 OFF August and a FREE YETI COOLER! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour!
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL 33609
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 04 · Avail. Sep 4
$1,095
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3001 West Horatio.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bike storage
courtyard
3001 W. Horatio is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa's hottest neighborhoods.STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3001 West Horatio have any available units?
3001 West Horatio has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3001 West Horatio have?
Some of 3001 West Horatio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3001 West Horatio currently offering any rent specials?
3001 West Horatio is offering the following rent specials: $250 OFF August and a FREE YETI COOLER! Contact us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour!
Is 3001 West Horatio pet-friendly?
No, 3001 West Horatio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3001 West Horatio offer parking?
Yes, 3001 West Horatio offers parking.
Does 3001 West Horatio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 West Horatio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 West Horatio have a pool?
No, 3001 West Horatio does not have a pool.
Does 3001 West Horatio have accessible units?
No, 3001 West Horatio does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 West Horatio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 West Horatio has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College