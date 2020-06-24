All apartments in Tampa
300 E Flora Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

300 E Flora Street

300 East Flora Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Flora Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing opportunity to live in the Heights! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, well kept home that sits nestled away on a quiet brick lined street. Tampa's famous Bo's Ice Cream shop sits at the end of the block in this beautifully revitalized neighborhood. The owner of this home has made custom framing and trim throughout as well as the beautiful real wood, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bedroom. The new carpet and tile have just been installed and is being freshly painted for its new occupants. You also have a privater driveway with a privater entrance at the rear of the home. There is a Florida room to the rear of the home with windows to allow in natural sunlight with an indoor utility room with a washer/dryer hook up. Don't miss out on this opportunity, send your inquiry right away. Please include all contact information so that we can call about scheduling a showing.

Monthly Rent $1000.00 + $9.95 Tenant Liability Insurance
$1500.00 Security Deposit
$500.00 Pet Fee for 1 pet (limit 2, must be approved by owner)
$60.00 Application Fee
$150.00 Admin Fee Upon Approval

**No section 8 or Assistance Programs accepted at this time**

(RLNE4739264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E Flora Street have any available units?
300 E Flora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 300 E Flora Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 E Flora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E Flora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 E Flora Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 E Flora Street offer parking?
No, 300 E Flora Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 E Flora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 E Flora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E Flora Street have a pool?
No, 300 E Flora Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 E Flora Street have accessible units?
No, 300 E Flora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E Flora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 E Flora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 E Flora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 E Flora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
