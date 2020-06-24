300 E Flora Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing opportunity to live in the Heights! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, well kept home that sits nestled away on a quiet brick lined street. Tampa's famous Bo's Ice Cream shop sits at the end of the block in this beautifully revitalized neighborhood. The owner of this home has made custom framing and trim throughout as well as the beautiful real wood, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bedroom. The new carpet and tile have just been installed and is being freshly painted for its new occupants. You also have a privater driveway with a privater entrance at the rear of the home. There is a Florida room to the rear of the home with windows to allow in natural sunlight with an indoor utility room with a washer/dryer hook up. Don't miss out on this opportunity, send your inquiry right away. Please include all contact information so that we can call about scheduling a showing.



Monthly Rent $1000.00 + $9.95 Tenant Liability Insurance

$1500.00 Security Deposit

$500.00 Pet Fee for 1 pet (limit 2, must be approved by owner)

$60.00 Application Fee

$150.00 Admin Fee Upon Approval



**No section 8 or Assistance Programs accepted at this time**



(RLNE4739264)