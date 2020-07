Amenities

Very charming home just off Bayshore. The main house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors

throughout, large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances

and granite counter tops. French doors lead out to the pool and beautifully landscaped patio. There is also a

guest house with one bedroom and half bath over 2 car garage & 2 car carport. Rent includes pool and lawn

service. Close to everything South Tampa has to offer!