All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2924 West Averill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2924 West Averill Avenue
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:22 PM

2924 West Averill Avenue

2924 West Averill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2924 West Averill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 West Averill Avenue have any available units?
2924 West Averill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2924 West Averill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2924 West Averill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 West Averill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2924 West Averill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2924 West Averill Avenue offer parking?
No, 2924 West Averill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2924 West Averill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 West Averill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 West Averill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2924 West Averill Avenue has a pool.
Does 2924 West Averill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2924 West Averill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 West Averill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 West Averill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2924 West Averill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2924 West Averill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College