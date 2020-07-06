Rent Calculator
2924 Paxton Ave
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM
1 of 10
2924 Paxton Ave
2924 West Paxton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2924 West Paxton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location - South Tampa Home - This quaint home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a one car garage with a large backyard.
(RLNE4353383)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have any available units?
2924 Paxton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2924 Paxton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Paxton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Paxton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Paxton Ave offers parking.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have a pool?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
