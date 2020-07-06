All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2924 Paxton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2924 Paxton Ave
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

2924 Paxton Ave

2924 West Paxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2924 West Paxton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location - South Tampa Home - This quaint home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a one car garage with a large backyard.

(RLNE4353383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Paxton Ave have any available units?
2924 Paxton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2924 Paxton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Paxton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Paxton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Paxton Ave offers parking.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have a pool?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2924 Paxton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2924 Paxton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College