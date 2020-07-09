Amenities

2923 E 17th Ave - Property Id: 190187



View Video & Application : www.AngelRealtyfla.us



https://youtu.be/inKFX8mnFNs

2 Bedrooms! 1 Bath!

2 Wall Units / Heat & Air!

1 Window A/C unit!

New Paint & Textured Walls!

Newer Kitchen Cabinets!

Ceramic Tiled Kitchen & Bathroom!

Shower Only, No Tub!

Front Covered Porch!

Rear Wooden Deck!

Metal Roof!

Dead End Street!

Carpet Free!

1st, Last & Security Required!

Pet Fee $350.00 Per Approved Pets Only!

Non Smoking Home!



Call David Severino / Angel Realty LLC

813-936-9559



Video Showing 24/7 : Angelrealtyfla.com Tenant pays All Utilities: (Water, Sewer, Trash & Electric) Lawn Maintenance!

1st Month, Last Month and Security Deposit!

Not Accepting Section 8 Housing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190187

