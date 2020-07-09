All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2923 E 17th Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2923 E 17th Ave

2923 East 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2923 East 17th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2923 E 17th Ave - Property Id: 190187

View Video & Application : www.AngelRealtyfla.us

https://youtu.be/inKFX8mnFNs
2 Bedrooms! 1 Bath!
2 Wall Units / Heat & Air!
1 Window A/C unit!
New Paint & Textured Walls!
Newer Kitchen Cabinets!
Ceramic Tiled Kitchen & Bathroom!
Shower Only, No Tub!
Front Covered Porch!
Rear Wooden Deck!
Metal Roof!
Dead End Street!
Carpet Free!
1st, Last & Security Required!
Pet Fee $350.00 Per Approved Pets Only!
Non Smoking Home!

Call David Severino / Angel Realty LLC
813-936-9559

Video Showing 24/7 : Angelrealtyfla.com Tenant pays All Utilities: (Water, Sewer, Trash & Electric) Lawn Maintenance!
1st Month, Last Month and Security Deposit!
Not Accepting Section 8 Housing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190187
Property Id 190187

(RLNE5398383)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 E 17th Ave have any available units?
2923 E 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 E 17th Ave have?
Some of 2923 E 17th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 E 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2923 E 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 E 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2923 E 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2923 E 17th Ave offer parking?
No, 2923 E 17th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2923 E 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 E 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 E 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 2923 E 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2923 E 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2923 E 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 E 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 E 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
