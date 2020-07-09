Amenities
2923 E 17th Ave - Property Id: 190187
View Video & Application : www.AngelRealtyfla.us
https://youtu.be/inKFX8mnFNs
2 Bedrooms! 1 Bath!
2 Wall Units / Heat & Air!
1 Window A/C unit!
New Paint & Textured Walls!
Newer Kitchen Cabinets!
Ceramic Tiled Kitchen & Bathroom!
Shower Only, No Tub!
Front Covered Porch!
Rear Wooden Deck!
Metal Roof!
Dead End Street!
Carpet Free!
1st, Last & Security Required!
Pet Fee $350.00 Per Approved Pets Only!
Non Smoking Home!
Call David Severino / Angel Realty LLC
813-936-9559
Video Showing 24/7 : Angelrealtyfla.com Tenant pays All Utilities: (Water, Sewer, Trash & Electric) Lawn Maintenance!
1st Month, Last Month and Security Deposit!
Not Accepting Section 8 Housing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190187
