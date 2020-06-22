Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2919 Sanchez St
Last updated March 19 2019
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2919 Sanchez St
2919 Sanchez Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2919 Sanchez Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Ybor bungalow.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2919 Sanchez St have any available units?
2919 Sanchez St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2919 Sanchez St have?
Some of 2919 Sanchez St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2919 Sanchez St currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Sanchez St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Sanchez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Sanchez St is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Sanchez St offer parking?
No, 2919 Sanchez St does not offer parking.
Does 2919 Sanchez St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Sanchez St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Sanchez St have a pool?
No, 2919 Sanchez St does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Sanchez St have accessible units?
No, 2919 Sanchez St does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Sanchez St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 Sanchez St has units with dishwashers.
