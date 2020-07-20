Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2916 W Curitis St.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2916 W Curitis St.
2916 West Curtis Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
St Joseph's Hospital
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location
2916 West Curtis Street, Tampa, FL 33614
St Joseph's Hospital
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4732077)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2916 W Curitis St. have any available units?
2916 W Curitis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2916 W Curitis St. currently offering any rent specials?
2916 W Curitis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 W Curitis St. pet-friendly?
No, 2916 W Curitis St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2916 W Curitis St. offer parking?
No, 2916 W Curitis St. does not offer parking.
Does 2916 W Curitis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 W Curitis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 W Curitis St. have a pool?
No, 2916 W Curitis St. does not have a pool.
Does 2916 W Curitis St. have accessible units?
No, 2916 W Curitis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 W Curitis St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 W Curitis St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 W Curitis St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 W Curitis St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
